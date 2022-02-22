UrduPoint.com

PA Body Directs Spraying Of Pesticides After Consulting Agriculture Department

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PA body directs spraying of pesticides after consulting agriculture department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination directed that pesticides should not be sprayed on crops without consultation of agriculture department keeping in view the hazardous effects on these medicines on human life and environment.

Chaired by Sardar Hussain Babak here Tuesday, the meeting was also attended by Malik Wajidullah, Naeema Kishwar, Aasia Saleh Khattak, officials of agriculture and law, Advocate General and representatives of tobacco growers, tobacco companies and Pakistan Tobacco board.

The members of the Committee also discussed matters relating to cultivation expenses of tobacco crops, revenue, fertilizer and pesticides. The meeting stressed to increase provincial revenue and address problems faced by tobacco growers besides taking steps for increasing revenue of the province.

The Chairman of the Committee said, our province is richly endowed with natural resources and it is our collective and moral responsibility to ensure its judicious use for augmenting economy of the province and to solve problems confronted by stakeholders of agriculture sector.

He also directed the Law Department to orient authorities about legal perspective urging tobacco companies and agriculture department to develop a liaison and provide guidance to farmers for increasing tobacco production.

The meeting also directed authorities to visit concerned districts so that timely action could be taken for providing assistance and support to tobacco growers.

