Open Menu

PA Body Discuss Measures To Solve Problems Of Labors

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM

PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors

The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Labor was held here Wednesday wherein members were briefed by the Secretary of Labor about the performance of the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Labor was held here Wednesday wherein members were briefed by the Secretary of Labor about the performance of the department.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the committee, Muhammad Rishad Khan, and attended by Labor Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Gul Ibrahim, Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Khurshid, Zar Alam and concerned officials.

Secretary labor and officials briefed the committee about the performance of the labor department and plans.

Later, briefing the media about the meeting of the Standing Committee, Rishad Khan said matters including child labor, performance, and recruitment were discussed in the meeting.

He said that efforts would be made to improve the performance of the department and added that a probe would be initiated to identify recruitments that were made on a political basis.

He said that representatives of mine workers’ associations would be invited to the next meeting to identify their problems and devise a strategy to resolve them. He said that suggestions would be taken from the labor department to make plans for the welfare of workers.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From

Recent Stories

Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congr ..

Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership

3 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park

Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arres ..

ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested

3 minutes ago
 Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides ..

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses

52 minutes ago
 Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against En ..

Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England

52 minutes ago
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

52 minutes ago
 50 vehicles challaned in one day

50 vehicles challaned in one day

52 minutes ago
 38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

52 minutes ago
 CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO ..

CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit

45 minutes ago
 SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about ele ..

SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff str ..

45 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock ..

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani mee ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan