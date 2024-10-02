PA Body Discuss Measures To Solve Problems Of Labors
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Labor was held here Wednesday wherein members were briefed by the Secretary of Labor about the performance of the department.
The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the committee, Muhammad Rishad Khan, and attended by Labor Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Gul Ibrahim, Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Khurshid, Zar Alam and concerned officials.
Secretary labor and officials briefed the committee about the performance of the labor department and plans.
Later, briefing the media about the meeting of the Standing Committee, Rishad Khan said matters including child labor, performance, and recruitment were discussed in the meeting.
He said that efforts would be made to improve the performance of the department and added that a probe would be initiated to identify recruitments that were made on a political basis.
He said that representatives of mine workers’ associations would be invited to the next meeting to identify their problems and devise a strategy to resolve them. He said that suggestions would be taken from the labor department to make plans for the welfare of workers.
