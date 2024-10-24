PA Body Discuss Tourism Promotion, Preservation Of Archaeological Sites
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture and Archives Thursday discussed the promotion of tourism and the preservation of historic archaeological sites of KP.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Tourism Advisor, Zahid Chanzaib and members of the committee including Rajab Ali, Zar Alam, Taj Muhammad, Fateh-ul-Mulk, Aurangzaib Khan, Ajab Gul, Samiullah, Neelofar Babar besides officials of the tourism department.
On the occasion, the meeting was briefed about the administrative structure and performance of tourism department. The meeting also discussed measures to promote tourism, preservation of archaeological sites, exploring new tourism zones, religious tourism and steps taken for the welfare of artists.
Addressing the meeting, the tourism advisor informed participants about the role of the committee in highlighting problems of the tourism sector. He said that the platform should be used to discuss plans that could be far-reaching and help open new vistas for tourism promotion.
Chairman of the committee, Sharafat Ali stressed to focus master planning of tourism spots and to introduce the use of modern technology for the facilitation of tourists. He said that matters relating to the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Tourism Police would be discussed in the next meeting of the committee.
