PA body discusses CDDP, setting up of illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Local Government and Rural Development chaired by Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman here Wednesday discussed matters relating to Community Driven Development Program (CDDP) and increasing trend of establishing illegal housing societies.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Baseerat Khan, Shafiq Afridi, ikhtiar Wali, Asif Khan, Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik, Inayat Ullah, Fakhr Jehan, Humaira Khatoon, Director General Local Government, Additional Secretary Local council board and Assistant Advocate General.

Participants also discussed issuance of trade licenses under administrations of tehsil and towns administration and activities of municipal administrations of Khyber, Bara and Jamrud.

Chairing the meeting, Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman recommended expansion of CDDP to all the districts of province and to ponder over legalities for regularization of employees.

He also directed steps to discourage establishment of illegal housing societies and devising a proper strategy on the subject matter.

Shagufta Malik of Awami National party expressed reservation over spending hefty amount on construction of Ladies Club in University Town Peshawar and its closure.

On the application of Shagufta Malik, Chairman of the committee also directed departmental steps to address issues of citizens regarding laws to construct commercial plazas and parking related problems.

He also directed concerned officials to brief the committee about rules and regulations about private housing societies. He also directed assistant director local government Khyber to appear in the next meeting of committee.