PA Body Discusses Establishment Of EPT, Ban On Transportation Of Poplar Wood
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Forests, Environment and Climate Change here Thursday discussed matters including establishment of Environment Protection Tribunal (EPT) and ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers.
The meeting was chaired by Arif Ahmadzai, was attended by CM aide on Forests, Pir Musawir Khan, MPAs including Abdus salam, Iftikhar aswani, Muhammad Naeem, Sher Ali Afridi, Special Secretary, Masood Ahmad and officials of forest and law department.
CM’s aide on forests termed establishment of tribunal under headship of secretary a significant step and said that all departments concerned would be taken on board.
A committee has also been set up for auction of timber and added that record of timber has also been complied, he added.
The meeting was also told that ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers was meant of stop smuggling of precious wood.
He said that a mechanism would be developed under which loading of poplar wood would be monitored in Mardan and Charsadda areas where these types of trees are grown.
Chairman of the standing committee said that members would soon visit to inspect FDC Timber market in Chakdarra and Swat. He also directed officials to complete necessary paperwork and present it to committee during inspection of FDC market.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar6 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib conducts surprise visit to PS Golra6 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim6 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi firing incident6 minutes ago
-
PA body discusses establishment of EPT, ban on transportation of poplar wood6 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh urges action against reckless dumpers amid rising traffic fatalities in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office16 minutes ago
-
Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration16 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage16 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood16 minutes ago
-
DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires26 minutes ago