PA body discusses establishment of EPT, ban on transportation of poplar wood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Forests, Environment and Climate Change here Thursday discussed matters including establishment of Environment Protection Tribunal (EPT) and ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers.

The meeting was chaired by Arif Ahmadzai, was attended by CM aide on Forests, Pir Musawir Khan, MPAs including Abdus salam, Iftikhar aswani, Muhammad Naeem, Sher Ali Afridi, Special Secretary, Masood Ahmad and officials of forest and law department.

CM’s aide on forests termed establishment of tribunal under headship of secretary a significant step and said that all departments concerned would be taken on board.

A committee has also been set up for auction of timber and added that record of timber has also been complied, he added.

The meeting was also told that ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers was meant of stop smuggling of precious wood.

He said that a mechanism would be developed under which loading of poplar wood would be monitored in Mardan and Charsadda areas where these types of trees are grown.

Chairman of the standing committee said that members would soon visit to inspect FDC Timber market in Chakdarra and Swat. He also directed officials to complete necessary paperwork and present it to committee during inspection of FDC market.

APP/mds/