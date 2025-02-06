Open Menu

PA Body Discusses Establishment Of EPT, Ban On Transportation Of Poplar Wood

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PA body discusses establishment of EPT, ban on transportation of poplar wood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Forests, Environment and Climate Change here Thursday discussed matters including establishment of Environment Protection Tribunal (EPT) and ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers.

The meeting was chaired by Arif Ahmadzai, was attended by CM aide on Forests, Pir Musawir Khan, MPAs including Abdus salam, Iftikhar aswani, Muhammad Naeem, Sher Ali Afridi, Special Secretary, Masood Ahmad and officials of forest and law department.

CM’s aide on forests termed establishment of tribunal under headship of secretary a significant step and said that all departments concerned would be taken on board.

A committee has also been set up for auction of timber and added that record of timber has also been complied, he added.

The meeting was also told that ban on transportation of poplar wood in containers was meant of stop smuggling of precious wood.

He said that a mechanism would be developed under which loading of poplar wood would be monitored in Mardan and Charsadda areas where these types of trees are grown.

Chairman of the standing committee said that members would soon visit to inspect FDC Timber market in Chakdarra and Swat. He also directed officials to complete necessary paperwork and present it to committee during inspection of FDC market.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

15 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

16 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

31 minutes ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

46 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

46 minutes ago
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

55 minutes ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

55 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

1 hour ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

1 hour ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan