PA Body Expresses Reservation Over Cutting Of Personal Trees, Directs Forest Department To Devise Policy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Forests and Wildlife chaired by Shafiq Sher Afridi Wednesday expressed reservation over prohibition of trees cutting situated on personal lands in merged districts directed forest department to devise a clear policy over the subject matter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Forests and Wildlife chaired by Shafiq Sher Afridi Wednesday expressed reservation over prohibition of trees cutting situated on personal lands in merged districts directed forest department to devise a clear policy over the subject matter.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Badshah Saleh, Sitara Mehreen, Liaq Zada, Madeeha Nisar, Humaira Khatoon, Ravi Kumar, Additional Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary Environment, Director General Environment Protection, Chief Conservator Forests, Assistant Advocate General and concerned officials.

Expressing concerns and reservation over ban on cutting of personal trees for domestic use in district Khyber and merged districts, chairman of the committee directed provincial forest department to formulate a clear policy.

The meeting also discussed Forest Ordinance 2002, Forest Development Fun, steps taken to end pollution and actions against elements involved in illegal logging.

On the occasion, chairman also recommended risks allowances to Environment Protection Inspectors like forests and wildlife guards. He also directed to implement quota of minorities in recruitments of wildlife and environment protection departments.

He also directed forest department to display list of exempted wood species on all the check post of Tirah Maidan for facilitation of people during winter season. He stressed upon concerned officials to attend the standing committee meeting with preparation and consultation to save time and ensure productivity.

