PA body expresses reservation over recruitment of Class IV employees in Torghar

Standing Committee on Tourism, Archives and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday expressed reservation over recruitment of Class IV employees in district Torghar and directed concerned authorities to furnish a report of the matter within three weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Standing Committee on Tourism, Archives and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday expressed reservation over recruitment of Class IV employees in district Torghar and directed concerned authorities to furnish a report of the matter within three weeks.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idrees which was attended among others by Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ehtisham Javaid, Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Sardar Khan, Sameea Bibi, Bahadur Khan, Secretary tourism, Director Archives and Assistant Advocate General.

Participants of the meeting also discussed construction of playing grounds at district level.

Hidayat-ur-Rehman while appreciating provincial government for constructing 22 sports grounds in Chitral, demanded a special committee to probe into use of substandard material in construction.

The meeting was also informed that tourism department was taking concrete steps for establishing integrated tourism zones in Manshera, Chitral, Swat and Abbottabad. It was informed that matters to construct roads in thick forests of Hazara and Malakand had been finalized and the government would spend Rs four billion on Swabi Hund Park.

The meeting was informed that provincial culture department had spend Rs. 130.6 million for welfare of artists till 2018 while Rs. 20.5 million had been spent on 30 cultural activities.