Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

PA body for more rigorous punishment to child abusers

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sub Parliamentary Committee chaired by Sobia Shahid Wednesday discussed measures for awarding more rigorous punishment to child abusers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sub Parliamentary Committee chaired by Sobia Shahid Wednesday discussed measures for awarding more rigorous punishment to child abusers.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Aasia Khattak and Humayun Khan besides, Advocate General, Secretary Social Welfare and concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants forwarded proposal relating to subject matters and stressed to take steps for effective legislation and the implementation of existing rules.

Meeting was told that KP Child Protection Act 2010 is available to deal with child abuse cases but there is a need that concerned laws should be amended to increase severity of punishments.

Advocate General, Sumail Butt proposed amendments to the existing laws and said that punishments to child abusers should be made exemplary and severe. He said that persons found guilty of child abuse should be barred from employment in educational institutions besides uploading the details of convicted persons.

He said that educational institutions should analyze the data of applicants adding strict action should be taken against institutions found guilty of giving employment to applicants without confirmation of their data.

