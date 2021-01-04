UrduPoint.com
PA Body On Communication, Works Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

PA body on Communication, Works meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly standing committee on Communication and Works department met here Monday under the chairmanship of MPA Amir Farzand.

Adviser to Chief Minister for C&W Riaz Ahmad Khan, MPAs Khalid khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Shafiq Sher Afridi, Muhammad Idrees, Abbasur Rehman and Aisha Bibi. KP Secretary C&W and other highups of the department and KP Assembly Secretariat also attended the meeting.

On this occasion the participants were briefed on the functions and performance of the department.

The C&W Adviser revealed on this occasion that his department was embarking upon mega highway and high rise building projects while Swat Motorway and new such mega projects were also in the pipeline that would prove milestone in boosting socio-economic condition of the province.

He said a number of reforms have been introduced in the department including E-bidding, E-billing, E-contractor enlistment, third party validation, professional development unit, internal audit etc that greatly contributed in elimination of corruption from this department.

He asked the assembly members to pinpoint the flaws and supervise the development works of C&W for more improving our efficiency side by side with their vibrant role of legislation for the public welfare in the province.

He on pinpointing of MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, also ordered inquiry into substandard construction of Main Shalman Road in Khyber district.

