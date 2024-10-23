PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local Government, Elections and Rural Development on Wednesday holds its introductory meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local Government, Elections and Rural Development on Wednesday holds its introductory meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Riaz Khan and attended by Iftikharullah, Zar Alam, Taj Muhammad, Shah Abu Turab, Mehboob sher, Ibadullah, Ejaz Muhammad, Malik Tariq, Jalal Khan, Sobia Shahid, Sharafat Ali, Abdul Kabir and officials of local government department.

Addressing the meeting, Riaz Khan said that committee would prepare a five-year plan to introduce reforms in local government system. He said policies adopted to bring improvement in local government system would be continued.

He said that finance department would be conducted to solve financial issues of local government department and steps would be taken to strengthen the system. He also urged officials to work with dedication and put efforts for facilitation of people.

