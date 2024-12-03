PA body on taxation, narcotics holds inaugural meeting

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control here Tuesday held its inaugural meeting under the chair of Sajjadullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control here Tuesday held its inaugural meeting under the chair of Sajjadullah.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Mushataq Ahmad Ghani, Azam Khan, Malik Tariq Awan, Arbab Usman, and Muhammad Yamin, Secretary Excise and relevant officials.

During the meeting, the secretary presented a comprehensive briefing about department's performance and future policies.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman emphasized the committee's commitment to make collaborative efforts to enhance performance of the department.

He underscored the importance of devising result oriented policies and implementing measures to further improve the department's performance.