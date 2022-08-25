PA body seeks details of tube wells approved from 2013 to 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Drinking Water Supply on Thursday sought details of 1,338 tube wells approved in the province during the period from 2013 to 2020 and directed to blacklist companies and contractors who overlooked the assigned work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Drinking Water Supply on Thursday sought details of 1,338 tube wells approved in the province during the period from 2013 to 2020 and directed to blacklist companies and contractors who overlooked the assigned work.

The meeting was chaired by Asya Saleh Khattak and attended by members including Mir Kalam, Muhammad Idrees, Rabia Basri, Khalid Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Sahibzada Sanaullha and concerned officials of law, energy, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture and Fisheries department.

While chairing the meeting, she said that government is taking pragmatic steps to provide clean drinking water to people and available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

The meeting discussed and deliberated various matters relating to Zaibi Dam District Karak and Nashpa Water Scheme Supply Karak, recruitments for newly constructed tube wells, solar energy installation, fisheries projects and tender procedures.

Meeting also constituted a subcommittee to review in detail tender awarding procedures and completion of these projects.

Members of committee also concurred to summon director general fisheries to brief the members about laws relating to use of dam water for fisheries.

The committee also directed steps to arrange a joint meeting of energy, irrigation department to discuss Nashpa Water Scheme Karak and present a detailed report within fifteen days.