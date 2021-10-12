UrduPoint.com

PA Body Sought Detail Of Expenditures Incurred On All Highways, Motorways Constructed During Last Two Decades

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:37 PM

PA body sought detail of expenditures incurred on all highways, motorways constructed during last two decades

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on inter provincial communication chaired by MPA Sardar Hussain Babak here Tuesday discussed different matters related to agriculture, petroleum, and production of gas and power in the province.

Sardar Hussain Babak directed concerned administrative officers to present a comprehensive report on released funds and expenditure incurred during last five years for annual construction of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

He also sought a report of expenditures and finances details incurred of all highways and motorways that were constructed under the Federal budget in the last two decades.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing 78 percent tobacco of the country that contributes 100 percent export due to its fine quality.

The participants asked Pakistan Tobacco board to present a thorough report about its organizational structure and working mechanism in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting also recommended Government of Sindh to ensure provision of compensation to the heirs of 13 persons who were killed in Mawach Goth area at Karachi on August 15, last.

The chairman of committee stressed for purchase of land for establishing an oil refinery in the province and said that the committee should be informed about gas and electricity royalties of the province as per Article-157 and 158 of the Constitution.

At the end, Sardar Hussain Babak thanked the participants and convened next meeting of the committee on November 3.

