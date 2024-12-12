PA body stresses measures to reclaim barren land

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture here Thursday stressed for taking measures to reclaim barren and uncultivable land of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture here Thursday stressed for taking measures to reclaim barren and uncultivable land of the province.

The meeting was chaired by Abdus Salam Afridi and attended by MPAs including Ali Shah Advocate, Makhdoom Aftab Haider, Muhammad Nisar, Daud Shah, Sher Ali Afridi and Johar Muhammad besides concerned officials of agriculture department.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about On Farm Water Management and ongoing projects of agriculture department.

Addressing the meeting, the Committee Chairman stressed to take measures and devise a plan to reclaim barren land of the province. He also directed agriculture department to play its role to stop mushroom growth of illegal housing societies.

He said that KP province is full of resources that can be utilized to promote agriculture sector and to achieve food self-sufficiency.

He also directed timely completion of projects being initiated under agriculture department.

