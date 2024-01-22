PA Candidate Joins PPP
Published January 22, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A candidate for PA- 269 from Muzaffargarh, Arshad Khan Qandarani joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and announced to support its National and Provincial Assemblies candidates, here on Monday.
Qandarani met former PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at Gilani House and announced joining the PPP along with his supporters and friends.
He vowed to support PPP candidates from NA-175, Mehar Irshad Sial and from PA-269, Alamdar Qureshi.
