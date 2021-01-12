Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday on the floor of provincial assembly condemned attack on Awami National Party's MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai and killing of his guard Shahen Shah in Charsada last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday on the floor of provincial assembly condemned attack on Awami National Party's MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai and killing of his guard Shahen Shah in Charsada last week.

Speaking in provincial assembly in response to a point of order raised by Shakil Bashir Umerzai, Minister Sultan Muhammad said that it was a terrible incident and compensation will be given to the martyred guard besides a job to one of his family member.

He held out assurance that the case will be considered on merit basis and directed police department to follow the case on priority basis.

He informed the house that the alleged accused have obtained BBA.

Earlier Shakil Bashir Umerzai in his point of order said alleged that police were taking side of his rivals. He demanded justice and transparent inquiry. Shakil also demanded compensation for family of his martyred guard.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said that the security of Umerzai should be enhanced and justice should be given to the victim families.