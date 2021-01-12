UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA Condemns Attack On ANP's MPA, Minister Assures For Investigation On Merit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

PA condemns attack on ANP's MPA, minister assures for investigation on merit

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday on the floor of provincial assembly condemned attack on Awami National Party's MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai and killing of his guard Shahen Shah in Charsada last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday on the floor of provincial assembly condemned attack on Awami National Party's MPA Shakil Bashir Umerzai and killing of his guard Shahen Shah in Charsada last week.

Speaking in provincial assembly in response to a point of order raised by Shakil Bashir Umerzai, Minister Sultan Muhammad said that it was a terrible incident and compensation will be given to the martyred guard besides a job to one of his family member.

He held out assurance that the case will be considered on merit basis and directed police department to follow the case on priority basis.

He informed the house that the alleged accused have obtained BBA.

Earlier Shakil Bashir Umerzai in his point of order said alleged that police were taking side of his rivals. He demanded justice and transparent inquiry. Shakil also demanded compensation for family of his martyred guard.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said that the security of Umerzai should be enhanced and justice should be given to the victim families.

Related Topics

Attack Police Awami National Party Provincial Assembly Job Family Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

10 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

10 minutes ago

Seven police officers shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquart ..

2 minutes ago

Sheldon Adelson was 'champion of the Jewish people ..

2 minutes ago

Law Minister forms sub-committee for Criminal Law ..

2 minutes ago

Iran slams US move to rebrand Cuba state sponsor o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.