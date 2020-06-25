PA continues discussion on budget amid power outage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly Thursday continued its general discussion on budget for the next financial year 2020-21 amid power outage in the provicial assembly's building.

Besides the physical presence of assembly members, some members also joined the session through video link.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Shamim Naqvi speaking on the floor of the house said that there were many matters were pending pertaining to the public importance.

He said that the audit reports of the finaicial matters were not uploaded on the website of the provincial finance department.

Fridous Shamim took to task the government benches for not paying heed towards public matters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the provincial government of the PPP had turned Karachi into ruins and the Constituencies of the opposition MPAs were being targeted.

He said his constituency was being specially targeted. He said that rulers should take revenge from him but not from the people of his constituency. Haleem Adil said that the people of his constituency were poor and they should be not deprived of civic facilities.

He said his relatives were being harassed. There was a huge corruption in superhighway sabzi mandi and this big vegetable market was facing unhygienic conditions and becoming cause of spreading diseases.

Haleem Adil said that Larkana was in the constituency of Bilawal and the Bilawal House was in the constituency of PTI.

'We do not believe in personal revenge to our political opponents,' he said adding that the PPP rulers were taking revenge from Saifullah Abro in Larkana.

He said to become a Bhutto, it was needed to have a father and a grandfather who belong to the Bhutto tribe.

Haleem Adil said even before coronavirus disease, Sindh was given more than 35 percent of its share.

He said the PPP had been committing robberies in Sindh for last 13 years.

He said Karachi fed whole the country, but the PPP rulers had made mega city a Katchra Kundi.

He said Karachi was not given funds because the PPP did not get votes from the mega city.

Haleem Adil said that the Federal government paid loans of Rs1200 billion and it had to repay loans of Rs 2700 billion but still now new tax was levied.

He said bicycle was made cheaper and vigo vehicles costlier. He said the Sindh rulers had purchased the vigo vehicles and now Murad Ali Shah would hunt locusts in these costly vehicles.

He said cigars and electronic cigarettes were made costlier, while milk, cream, cooking oil, butter oil, pluses, vegetables, rice, fruit, dry fruits, spices, sugar, soybean, power supply of LED lights and shoes were made cheaper.

He said withholding tax on marriage halls was lifted. Leather, wooden products, carpets, textile flooring, film and cinema equipments and motorcycles were made cheaper.

He said our captain had given a package of Rs1200 billion to the poor people and every family was being given Rs12000.

On the occasion, Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Minister education Saeed Ghani, PTI'sImran Ali Shah and others also spoke.