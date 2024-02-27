Open Menu

PA Convened On February 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has convened session of the Punjab Assembly to meet on February 28 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at the Punjab Assembly chambers, on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the Secretary Ch. Amer Habib, the session has been convened by the Governor Punjab in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

