PA Convened On February 28
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has convened session of the Punjab Assembly to meet on February 28 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at the Punjab Assembly chambers, on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has convened session of the Punjab Assembly to meet on February 28 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at the Punjab Assembly chambers, on Tuesday.
According to the notification issued by the Secretary Ch. Amer Habib, the session has been convened by the Governor Punjab in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver44 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children44 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM44 minutes ago
-
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets47 minutes ago
-
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's energy landscape47 minutes ago
-
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abilities47 minutes ago
-
SFA to launch mass awareness campaign on food safety, hygiene47 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims47 minutes ago
-
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects1 hour ago
-
Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi's wife1 hour ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term1 hour ago
-
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’1 hour ago