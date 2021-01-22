PA Convened On Jan 25
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on January 25 (Monday) at 2 p.m.
According to the gazette notification issued by the Punjab Assembly Secretariat here on Friday, this will be 28th session of the 17th Assembly.