PA Convened On Jan 25

Fri 22nd January 2021

PA convened on Jan 25

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on January 25 (Monday) at 2 p.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on January 25 (Monday) at 2 p.m.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Punjab Assembly Secretariat here on Friday, this will be 28th session of the 17th Assembly.

More Stories From Pakistan

