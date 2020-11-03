UrduPoint.com
PA Convened On Nov 9

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:56 PM

PA convened on Nov 9

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on November 9 (Monday) at 2 p.m during which unanimous resolutions condemning blasphemous caricatures in France besides Quetta and Peshawar blasts would be presented

According to the gazette notification issued by the Punjab Assembly secretariat here on Tuesday, this will be 26th session of the 17th Assembly.

The PA would also take up sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and Punjab Technical board (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 in the meeting. South Punjab Institute of Science & Technology Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2020 and Women Workplace Harassment Amendment Bill 2020 would also be presented in the same session for approval.

