PA demands compensation to Malakand farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Calling Attention Notice of PPP legislator Sahibzada Sanaullah in the KPK Assembly to compensate the farmers of Malakand Division was referred on Tuesday to the concerned committee on Tuesday for discussion.

Sahibzada Sanaullah demanded of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department to compensate farmers after their crops were destroyed by rains in Malakand Division.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani put the Calling Attention Notice for vote and referred to committee concerned.