PA demands to clear landmines from Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday demanded to clear Waziristan and other tribal districts from landmines as only in South Waziristan more than 300 people including women and children fell prey to them so far.

Maulana Isamuddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl on point of order raised the issue explaining that yesterday a landmine claimed the lives of three innocent children in South Waziristan.

He said people of the area have no option to migrate to the other parts of the country because of the situation.

Responding to a point of order of the provincial minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said all available resources were being utilizing to clear the area from landmines.

He said maximum areas have been cleared by security forces and the remaining would be cleared soon.

He said security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of country and welfare of people but clearing the area from landmines was a big challenge.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash said concrete steps were being taken to clear the area from landmines.

Referring to Jani Khel incident he said, the Chief Minister and other provincial ministers had visited Jani Khel Bannu and announced martyr package for the victims.

Earlier, leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani said the government should raise the issue with security forces to clear Waziristan from landmines. He said the government did not take any such issue seriously and the people were forced to stage protests.