PA deputy speaker inaugurates sanitation equipment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that the Suthra Punjab Program (Clean Punjab Program) is a unique initiative that will enable the provision of quality sanitation services to citizens even in rural areas.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has always prioritized public welfare initiatives, and the Chief Minister of Punjab's Suthra Punjab Program is a continuation of this effort. He expressed these views at a ceremony held at the Craft Bazaar for the inauguration of new loader rickshaws, containers, and handcarts by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar along with representatives of civil society and local residents were also present at the event.

Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that ensuring ease and comfort in the lives of citizens is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that the addition of new machinery will further improve the standard of sanitation facilities for the citizens. He expressed hope that BWMC, through the use of new machinery, will play its role in making the city the cleanest in the province.

CEO Naeem Akhtar said that the company had procured 34 new loader rickshaws, 700 small containers, 25 large containers, and 200 new handcarts for Bahawalpur in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. With their help, waste collection services will be provided in 21 union councils of the city. He added that the placement of new containers in the city has also commenced. Later, the Deputy Speaker, along with CEO Naeem Akhtar and other participants, also inspected the new loader rickshaws and containers.