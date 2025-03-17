Open Menu

PA Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Sanitation Equipment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PA deputy speaker inaugurates sanitation equipment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that the Suthra Punjab Program (Clean Punjab Program) is a unique initiative that will enable the provision of quality sanitation services to citizens even in rural areas.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has always prioritized public welfare initiatives, and the Chief Minister of Punjab's Suthra Punjab Program is a continuation of this effort. He expressed these views at a ceremony held at the Craft Bazaar for the inauguration of new loader rickshaws, containers, and handcarts by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar along with representatives of civil society and local residents were also present at the event.

Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that ensuring ease and comfort in the lives of citizens is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that the addition of new machinery will further improve the standard of sanitation facilities for the citizens. He expressed hope that BWMC, through the use of new machinery, will play its role in making the city the cleanest in the province.

CEO Naeem Akhtar said that the company had procured 34 new loader rickshaws, 700 small containers, 25 large containers, and 200 new handcarts for Bahawalpur in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. With their help, waste collection services will be provided in 21 union councils of the city. He added that the placement of new containers in the city has also commenced. Later, the Deputy Speaker, along with CEO Naeem Akhtar and other participants, also inspected the new loader rickshaws and containers.

Recent Stories

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

11 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

41 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan