PA Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Sanitation Equipment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that the Suthra Punjab Program (Clean Punjab Program) is a unique initiative that will enable the provision of quality sanitation services to citizens even in rural areas.
He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has always prioritized public welfare initiatives, and the Chief Minister of Punjab's Suthra Punjab Program is a continuation of this effort. He expressed these views at a ceremony held at the Craft Bazaar for the inauguration of new loader rickshaws, containers, and handcarts by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar along with representatives of civil society and local residents were also present at the event.
Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that ensuring ease and comfort in the lives of citizens is among the top priorities of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
He said that the addition of new machinery will further improve the standard of sanitation facilities for the citizens. He expressed hope that BWMC, through the use of new machinery, will play its role in making the city the cleanest in the province.
CEO Naeem Akhtar said that the company had procured 34 new loader rickshaws, 700 small containers, 25 large containers, and 200 new handcarts for Bahawalpur in connection with the Suthra Punjab Program. With their help, waste collection services will be provided in 21 union councils of the city. He added that the placement of new containers in the city has also commenced. Later, the Deputy Speaker, along with CEO Naeem Akhtar and other participants, also inspected the new loader rickshaws and containers.
Recent Stories
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Purse snatcher arrested6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders closure of non-compliant housing societies6 minutes ago
-
DPM for comprehensive strategy to boost economic ties with important trade partners including EU6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train6 minutes ago
-
IHC decides to form larger bench on cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
Hassan expresses sorrow on loss of lives in Nuskhi blast6 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker inaugurates sanitation equipment6 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana fined overcharging Mafia of profiteers6 minutes ago
-
District emergency board reviews possible flood situation6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish16 minutes ago
-
SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop to Promote Peace, Social Harmony26 minutes ago
-
Faisal stadium renovation work gets top priority: DC Muzaffargarh56 minutes ago