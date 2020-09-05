(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has said that Sept 6 is a day to pay tribute to the martyrs, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country during the1965 war.

He said this in a statement issued here in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan observation on Sunday, Sept 6.

He said that Pak armed force gave a severe blow to the enemy during the 1965 war. The nation needs same spirit of unity which it exhibited during the war fought for the defence of the country, he added.

Dost Mazari said that the valiant armed forces and country's political forces were well aware of the conspiracies of the enemy and the nation would safeguard the integrity of the country at all costs.

The PA deputy speaker said that it was a golden chapter of the country's history the way political and military leadership showed solidarity to weed out terrorism from the country.

On the Defence Day of Pakistan, we need to make a pledge to set aside our petty differences and work together for development and prosperity of the country, he added.