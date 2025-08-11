PA deputy speaker praises Suthra Punjab Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that the "Suthra Punjab Program" is an environment-friendly and public welfare project of the Chief Minister of Punjab and its success of which is actually the success of a clean environment and public health in the province.

He added that the public should fulfill their social and civic responsibilities to make the program a success. He was addressing a briefing regarding the "Suthra Punjab Program" at the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Manager Operations and other officers were also present.

During the briefing, it was stated that the basic objective of the program is to bring the standard of cleanliness in the rural areas of Punjab equal to the urban standard. In this regard, cleaning services have been outsourced throughout the province and entrusted to private contractors. Fourteen tehsils of Bahawalpur division have been outsourced, while the company is gradually taking over the cleaning arrangements in the city, and the attendance of staff, daily operations, vehicle monitoring and weighbridge system are being monitored through the central control room.

So far, more than 530,000 tons of waste has been disposed of from across the division, while more than 36,000 complaints received through helpline and online portals have been resolved.

Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer appreciated the performance of the company and said that the excellent teamwork and effective cleaning arrangements on the occasion of the last Eid-ul-Adha are commendable. He paid tribute to the company management and sanitary staff for their outstanding services and directed that an effective strategy should be adopted to discourage those who throw garbage on roads. Joint visits should be made with the Central Traders Association to further improve the standard of cleanliness in the markets and surprise visits should be ensured by forming a special surveillance team in urban and rural areas, he added.