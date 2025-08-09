BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that Children's Hospital will soon be established in Bahawalpur, which will further enhance health facilities.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the construction of a paved road from Chak No. 10 BC Basti Qadirabad to Basti Mehrawali under the Chief Minister District SDGs Program in the suburban area of Bahawalpur. A large number of local residents and political workers were present on the occasion.

Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that Punjab is moving on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that under her vision, the Punjab government has provided loans to the poor people of Punjab without discrimination under the "Apna Ghar Apni Chat" program, through which they are respectfully continuing the construction of their homes. Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar further said that very soon 35 electric buses will also be available for the people of Bahawalpur to improve their travel facilities.