PA Deputy Speaker Reviews Preparations For 1st Joint CPA Asia And Southeast Asia Regional Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, chairing a special meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the preparations for the 1st Joint CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference in Punjab.

During the meeting, all relevant departments provided a briefing to the Acting Speaker regarding the conference. Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar instructed all departments to actively and diligently contribute to ensuring the successful execution of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference being hosted in Punjab.

He directed all departments to play their full part in ensuring the success of this historic event being held in Punjab for the first time.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary-General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib, Director General Assembly Khalid Mehmood, IG Police Lahore, Additional Chief Secretary, and various department heads such as the Director General (Public Relations), Director General (Protocol), Director General PHA, Chief Engineer TEPA Lahore, and others from law enforcement, emergency services, and cultural bodies.

