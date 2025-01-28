- Home
- Pakistan
- PA Deputy Speaker reviews preparations for 1st Joint CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference
PA Deputy Speaker Reviews Preparations For 1st Joint CPA Asia And Southeast Asia Regional Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, chairing a special meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the preparations for the 1st Joint CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference in Punjab.
During the meeting, all relevant departments provided a briefing to the Acting Speaker regarding the conference. Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar instructed all departments to actively and diligently contribute to ensuring the successful execution of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference being hosted in Punjab.
He directed all departments to play their full part in ensuring the success of this historic event being held in Punjab for the first time.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary-General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib, Director General Assembly Khalid Mehmood, IG Police Lahore, Additional Chief Secretary, and various department heads such as the Director General (Public Relations), Director General (Protocol), Director General PHA, Chief Engineer TEPA Lahore, and others from law enforcement, emergency services, and cultural bodies.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCDs affecting youth working in high-stressed working environment2 minutes ago
-
PA Deputy Speaker reviews preparations for 1st Joint CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference2 minutes ago
-
ASI terminated for taking bribe12 minutes ago
-
Cracks Down on Human Trafficking: FIA Dismisses 13 Officials, Arrests Key Suspects12 minutes ago
-
Under training officers’ delegation visits FCCI12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects park12 minutes ago
-
HESCO continues crackdown: Recovers over 2 million rupees, arrests 2 for power theft12 minutes ago
-
Gang leader arrested with stolen bikes, cash22 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of two accused as withdrawn22 minutes ago
-
BUMHS taken positive initiative to meet need of experts in Health Dept: Governor22 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser catches fire on Indus Highway in Kot Chutta, prompt response from Punjab Home Secretary, ..32 minutes ago
-
District govt finalizes Kashmir Solidarity Day events32 minutes ago