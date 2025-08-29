PA deputy speaker visits flood affected areas of Ahmadpur East

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer inspected the protective embankments in the areas of Pipli Rajan, Basti Sari Mouza Bait Ganga, and Jhangra in Tehsil Ahmedpur East.

He also inspected the Flood Relief Camp established at Government High school Pipli Rajan and received a briefing on the protective measures against the flood. On this occasion, Member of Punjab Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and officers of relevant departments were also present with him.

Talking to the media, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer said that a total of 27 flood relief camps have been established in District Bahawalpur, and all flood relief camps have been established in safe places outside the flood-affected areas. He said that food, medical facilities, fodder for livestock, and other essential facilities have been provided for the affected people in the flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that all government agencies are working day and night to deal with the flood, and the Bahawalpur district administration has taken commendable steps.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the state, so the residents of the potentially affected areas have been instructed to move to safe places or to the flood relief camps set up by the Government of Punjab.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and immediately move to safe places or flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that the next three to four days are very important regarding the flood situation. Expressing deep concern over India's water aggression, he said that all administrations at the district and divisional levels of Pakistan are on high alert so that any emergency situation can be dealt with effectively. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran inspected the affected area of Patan Bait Gangah by boat of Rescue Emergency 1122 and urged people to move to safe places.