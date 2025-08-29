PA Deputy Speaker Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Ahmadpur East
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer inspected the protective embankments in the areas of Pipli Rajan, Basti Sari Mouza Bait Ganga, and Jhangra in Tehsil Ahmedpur East.
He also inspected the Flood Relief Camp established at Government High school Pipli Rajan and received a briefing on the protective measures against the flood. On this occasion, Member of Punjab Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and officers of relevant departments were also present with him.
Talking to the media, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer said that a total of 27 flood relief camps have been established in District Bahawalpur, and all flood relief camps have been established in safe places outside the flood-affected areas. He said that food, medical facilities, fodder for livestock, and other essential facilities have been provided for the affected people in the flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that all government agencies are working day and night to deal with the flood, and the Bahawalpur district administration has taken commendable steps.
He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the state, so the residents of the potentially affected areas have been instructed to move to safe places or to the flood relief camps set up by the Government of Punjab.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and immediately move to safe places or flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that the next three to four days are very important regarding the flood situation. Expressing deep concern over India's water aggression, he said that all administrations at the district and divisional levels of Pakistan are on high alert so that any emergency situation can be dealt with effectively. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran inspected the affected area of Patan Bait Gangah by boat of Rescue Emergency 1122 and urged people to move to safe places.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA deputy speaker visits flood affected areas of Ahmadpur East1 minute ago
-
FIA, banks pledge stronger coordination to combat financial crimes1 minute ago
-
Sindh Govt's flood team visits Guddu Barrage amidst rising concerns1 minute ago
-
SALU joins hands with "Each One Teach One" Initiative to boost literacy1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 44 people and 38 animals during flood relief operation1 minute ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 5 years in prison11 minutes ago
-
16 women drug peddlers among 283 arrested11 minutes ago
-
More than 0.5m children to be vaccinated against polio in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed in meeting11 minutes ago
-
Minor girl forced by father to marry 65-year-old rescued21 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University concludes first phase of non-teaching staff training21 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with 10kg hashish21 minutes ago