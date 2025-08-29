Open Menu

PA Deputy Speaker Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Ahmadpur East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PA deputy speaker visits flood affected areas of Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer inspected the protective embankments in the areas of Pipli Rajan, Basti Sari Mouza Bait Ganga, and Jhangra in Tehsil Ahmedpur East.

He also inspected the Flood Relief Camp established at Government High school Pipli Rajan and received a briefing on the protective measures against the flood. On this occasion, Member of Punjab Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and officers of relevant departments were also present with him.

Talking to the media, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer said that a total of 27 flood relief camps have been established in District Bahawalpur, and all flood relief camps have been established in safe places outside the flood-affected areas. He said that food, medical facilities, fodder for livestock, and other essential facilities have been provided for the affected people in the flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that all government agencies are working day and night to deal with the flood, and the Bahawalpur district administration has taken commendable steps.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the state, so the residents of the potentially affected areas have been instructed to move to safe places or to the flood relief camps set up by the Government of Punjab.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and immediately move to safe places or flood relief camps. The Deputy Speaker said that the next three to four days are very important regarding the flood situation. Expressing deep concern over India's water aggression, he said that all administrations at the district and divisional levels of Pakistan are on high alert so that any emergency situation can be dealt with effectively. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran inspected the affected area of Patan Bait Gangah by boat of Rescue Emergency 1122 and urged people to move to safe places.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

5 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

17 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

18 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

17 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

17 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan