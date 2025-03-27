PA Deputy Speaker Visits Institute For Slow Learners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the Government Institute for Slow Learners Bahawalpur.
He was chief guest at the annual results ceremony. Addressing the gathering, Malik Zaheer Channar said that slow learners, both male and female students, could be kept engaged in educational activities, providing them with opportunities to advance in practical fields. He said that the excellent results in the annual results ceremony are a consequence of the students' hard work and the teachers' efforts. The deputy speaker distributed certificates and prizes to the intelligent children from nursery to fifth grade for their outstanding achievements.
Furthermore, Malik Zaheer Channar inspected the various departments of the Government Institute for Slow Learners Bahawalpur and the Autism Center and reviewed the educational activities of the special children. The District education Officer Special Education and the Principal were also present on the occasion. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, also distributed Eid gifts to the special children in the classrooms on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The children of the Government Institute for Slow Learners expressed their happiness after receiving the Eid gifts.
