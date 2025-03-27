Open Menu

PA Deputy Speaker Visits Institute For Slow Learners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PA deputy speaker visits Institute for Slow Learners

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the Government Institute for Slow Learners Bahawalpur.

He was chief guest at the annual results ceremony. Addressing the gathering, Malik Zaheer Channar said that slow learners, both male and female students, could be kept engaged in educational activities, providing them with opportunities to advance in practical fields. He said that the excellent results in the annual results ceremony are a consequence of the students' hard work and the teachers' efforts. The deputy speaker distributed certificates and prizes to the intelligent children from nursery to fifth grade for their outstanding achievements.

Furthermore, Malik Zaheer Channar inspected the various departments of the Government Institute for Slow Learners Bahawalpur and the Autism Center and reviewed the educational activities of the special children. The District education Officer Special Education and the Principal were also present on the occasion. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, also distributed Eid gifts to the special children in the classrooms on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The children of the Government Institute for Slow Learners expressed their happiness after receiving the Eid gifts.

Recent Stories

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

10 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

10 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

10 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

10 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan