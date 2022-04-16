UrduPoint.com

PA Deputy Speaker Writes Letter To CS, IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PA Deputy Speaker writes letter to CS, IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has written a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab on the situation in Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly sources said on Saturday that demand had been made through the letter to ensure holding of today's Punjab Assembly session.

The Deputy Speaker demanded for deputing police in plain clothes in the house to cope with any untoward situation.

Dost Muhammad Mazari alleged that PTI parliamentarians Umer Butt, Nadeem Qureshi, Wasiq Abbasi and Shuja Nawaz attacked him.

He said that he presided over the session as per the order of Lahore High Court but treasury members manhandled him to sabotage the session.

He said that action be taken against those who manhandled him as per law.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker said that he would hold elections for the slotof chief minister Punjab as per the court orders.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Police Punjab Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sindh CM attends funeral of great social worker Bi ..

Sindh CM attends funeral of great social worker Bilquis Edhi

15 seconds ago
 Two infamous terrorists of Gandapur group killed i ..

Two infamous terrorists of Gandapur group killed in encounter

16 seconds ago
 Attack on Deputy Speaker is attack on Courts: Bila ..

Attack on Deputy Speaker is attack on Courts: Bilawal

17 seconds ago
 France to raise minimum wage due to surging CPI

France to raise minimum wage due to surging CPI

20 seconds ago
 Gang of robbers busted; valuables recovered

Gang of robbers busted; valuables recovered

21 minutes ago
 Seminar on human dignity held at IUB

Seminar on human dignity held at IUB

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.