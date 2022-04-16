PA Deputy Speaker writes letter to CS, IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has written a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab on the situation in Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly sources said on Saturday that demand had been made through the letter to ensure holding of today's Punjab Assembly session.

The Deputy Speaker demanded for deputing police in plain clothes in the house to cope with any untoward situation.

Dost Muhammad Mazari alleged that PTI parliamentarians Umer Butt, Nadeem Qureshi, Wasiq Abbasi and Shuja Nawaz attacked him.

He said that he presided over the session as per the order of Lahore High Court but treasury members manhandled him to sabotage the session.

He said that action be taken against those who manhandled him as per law.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker said that he would hold elections for the slotof chief minister Punjab as per the court orders.