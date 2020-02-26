PA Dy Speaker meets minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari met with Minister for Irrigation Punjab Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari at his office, on Wednesday.

Both discussed different issues related to irrigation needs of Rajanpur area.

The Irrigation Minister assured the deputy speaker of his best efforts todeliver equitable water to Rajanpur district in forthcoming Khareef season.