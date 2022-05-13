PA expresses annoyance over power loadshedding

The members of provincial assembly from both the treasury and opposition benches Friday expressed annoyance of prolonged power loadshedding across the province and the Chair decided to summon Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company for briefing to MPAs over the matter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The members of provincial assembly from both the treasury and opposition benches Friday expressed annoyance of prolonged power loadshedding across the province and the Chair decided to summon Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company for briefing to MPAs over the matter.

PTI MPA Fazl Elahi on point of order raised the issue of unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in his constituency and warned that if the matter would not be resolved within 24 hours he would lock all the offices of PESCO in his constituency.

He criticized PESCO for not opening the new feeder despite provision of Rs 240 million funds for the purpose, adding that the issue of loadshedding had aggravated and people were being forced to take law in hand.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan who was presiding over the proceedings of the House also slammed PESCO for electricity loadshedding during Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr and directed PESCO chief to immediately start work on different feeders for which the provincial government has provided funds.

To the issue of loadshedding, he said that PESCO chief along with General Manager SNGPL would be summoned at his chamber for a briefing to the provincial legislators over the issue of gas and power outage.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra criticized the Federal government for increasing the power traffic for three times in a month, adding that according to official figure WAPDA carried out 2800 MW loadshedding including 714 MW by PESCO, 577 MW by TESCO, 775MW by KESCO, 276MW by HESCO, 372 SESCO and 40 each by MESCO and LESCO.

He said that WAPDA did not invest in KP and Balochistan during the last 20 years, adding that it was decided in a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan that all the outstanding dues of KP would be paid.

He further said that in order to resolve the electricity supply system, WAPDA has to improve the transmission line for which former PM Imran Khan announced Rs 20 billion. He said the present government should provide the funds as promised.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai and Mian Nisar Gul said that the opposition would support the protests and long march for the rights of the province.

They said that they would raise the issues of the provinces with the federal government and at their parties' level.

Later the proceedings of the House were adjourned till Monday 1400 hours.