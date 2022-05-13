UrduPoint.com

PA Expresses Annoyance Over Power Loadshedding

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM

PA expresses annoyance over power loadshedding

The members of provincial assembly from both the treasury and opposition benches Friday expressed annoyance of prolonged power loadshedding across the province and the Chair decided to summon Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company for briefing to MPAs over the matter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The members of provincial assembly from both the treasury and opposition benches Friday expressed annoyance of prolonged power loadshedding across the province and the Chair decided to summon Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company for briefing to MPAs over the matter.

PTI MPA Fazl Elahi on point of order raised the issue of unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in his constituency and warned that if the matter would not be resolved within 24 hours he would lock all the offices of PESCO in his constituency.

He criticized PESCO for not opening the new feeder despite provision of Rs 240 million funds for the purpose, adding that the issue of loadshedding had aggravated and people were being forced to take law in hand.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan who was presiding over the proceedings of the House also slammed PESCO for electricity loadshedding during Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr and directed PESCO chief to immediately start work on different feeders for which the provincial government has provided funds.

To the issue of loadshedding, he said that PESCO chief along with General Manager SNGPL would be summoned at his chamber for a briefing to the provincial legislators over the issue of gas and power outage.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra criticized the Federal government for increasing the power traffic for three times in a month, adding that according to official figure WAPDA carried out 2800 MW loadshedding including 714 MW by PESCO, 577 MW by TESCO, 775MW by KESCO, 276MW by HESCO, 372 SESCO and 40 each by MESCO and LESCO.

He said that WAPDA did not invest in KP and Balochistan during the last 20 years, adding that it was decided in a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan that all the outstanding dues of KP would be paid.

He further said that in order to resolve the electricity supply system, WAPDA has to improve the transmission line for which former PM Imran Khan announced Rs 20 billion. He said the present government should provide the funds as promised.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai and Mian Nisar Gul said that the opposition would support the protests and long march for the rights of the province.

They said that they would raise the issues of the provinces with the federal government and at their parties' level.

Later the proceedings of the House were adjourned till Monday 1400 hours.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Provincial Assembly Long March WAPDA Company Traffic Chamber Gas All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million SNGPL LESCO PESCO Opposition

Recent Stories

12,984 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat ..

12,984 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

2 minutes ago
 US, Swiss Defense Officials Discuss Sale of F-35 J ..

US, Swiss Defense Officials Discuss Sale of F-35 Jets, Patriot Systems - Pentago ..

2 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in road accident

Five killed, three injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's rice exports to China surpass 466,000 t ..

Pakistan's rice exports to China surpass 466,000 tons in first quarter

3 minutes ago
 Georgia's Prime Minister Promises Long-Lasting Pea ..

Georgia's Prime Minister Promises Long-Lasting Peace With Russia

3 minutes ago
 China to work with Sri Lanka in restoring politica ..

China to work with Sri Lanka in restoring political, economic stability: Zhao Li ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.