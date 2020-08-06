PA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly on Wednesday in its special session expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Youm-e-Istehsal, August 05-last year when India abolished special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The assembly also passed a resolution against Indian military siege of IIOJK and its atrocities.

The provincial assembly of Sindh also paid tributes to Kashmiris for their courage.

The MPAs demanded that India should withdraw draconian laws immediately. They also shown their support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Kashmir was unfinished agenda of the partition that should be resolved soon.

He said the independence of Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. In the contrary to an agreement on Kashmir, the Indian government landed its forces in the valley and illegally occupied it.

Murad said that the United Nations in 1948 passed a resolution giving the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said that the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto during his tenure as foreign minister and prime minister had delivered a historical speeches in United Nations' General Assembly and termed Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also moved a resolution on Kashmir supported by all parties in the assembly. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that Pakistan was not complete without IlOJ&K because its an integral part of the country.

He said that the Illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was a criminal act as it was decided that Muslim majority areas would be ruled by Muslims.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that Kashmir was incomplete agenda of the partition.

He said that India was no more a secular country, as its Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not going to help even India's cause.

Grand Democratic Alliance's Parliamentary Leader Husnain Mirza said that Kashmir was never integral part of India as it was declared as a disputed territory by the United Nations.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said that holding rallies and events, releasing songs and condemning Indian atrocities were the ways to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Other MPAs including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Nand Kumar also spoke on the occasion.