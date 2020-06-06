PA for establishment of mobile corona testing units, designated hospitals in districts

UrduPoint.com
Sat 06th June 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Friday discussed the need for establishing mobile COVID-19 Testing Units and Designated Hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients in each district of the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imran Shah, speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly while discussing the COVID-19 situation and reforms pertaining to it here, sought the attention of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho towards the establishment of 'Mobile Corona Testing Units and a Designated Hospital for Coronavirus' in each district of the province to properly treat and contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

He alleged the arrangements for COVID-19 patients were not as good as those should be in the hospitals of the province.

He said the calculation of designating 10 percent of beds in a hospital for coronavirus patients was seemed to be unrealistic in the situation where in a hospital were only 10 beds and a single bed alone could not deal with the situation in line with the way the coronavirus situation was being handled.

The lawmaker said the situation was serious and it was the need of the hour to set up designated hospitals in each district of Sindh.

He said the diabetic patients were easily fell prey to the coronavirus and there were no insulin injections in the government hospitals to treat them immediately.

Imran Shah said the doctors and other health professionals, who were the frontline heroes in fight against the coronaivrus, did not have Protective Personal Equipments (PPEs) to protect themselves from the virus.

He urged the Sindh health minister to look into the matter and provide the health professionals with PPEs risking their lives for others.

PTI MPAs Haleem Adil Shaikh and Saeed Afridi also lashed out at the performance of the health department and demanded for better facilitites to the people.

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, on the occasion, also took to task to the opposition parties for lambasting the provincial govenment.

Other MPAs also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif under the chairmanship of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

