PA holds Quran Khwani for martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :To commemorate the services and sacrifices of martyrs of the nation, a special Quran Khwani session was held at the mosque of the Provincial Assembly here on Thursday.

The Quran Khwani was attended by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi and officers and officials of the Assembly.

After the recitation of the Quran, special prayers were offered for granting high place in Heaven to the departed souls of the martyrs.

Secretary Provincial Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and said that our martyrs were our heroes as they rendered their lives to save the motherland.

He said the nation presents a salute to the martyrs who nourished the soil of the country with their blood and ensured a safe environment for us. Our martyrs were our pride, he added.