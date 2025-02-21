PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional Conference

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan says declaring Pakistan as Regional Secretariat of CPA Asia is a historic honor

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Punjab Assembly to acknowledge the successful hosting of the 1st CPA Asia and South East Asia Regional Conference.

The event recognized the contributions of assembly officials, staff and partner institutions by awarding honorary shields.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan while terming this historic conference a significant milestone in the parliamentary journey of the Punjab Assembly stated that it represents a major diplomatic achievement at the international level. He extended congratulations to Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and his team for their exemplary arrangements and tireless efforts in ensuring the conference’s success.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further emphasized that the inclusion of the Punjab Assembly in the CPA Asia Executive Committee is a testament to its effective leadership and parliamentary capabilities. He attributed the success of this conference to teamwork and outstanding arrangements, wherein all relevant institutions exhibited exemplary performance.

He also declared the designation of Pakistan as the CPA Asia Regional Secretariat a remarkable honor, asserting that this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the continued hosting of such prestigious international events in the future.

During the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to outstanding performers, including:

From the Assembly Secretariat: Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, DG Assembly Khalid Mahmood and Additional Secretary Maira Rafiq

Other Key Officials: DG PR Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Tahir Ali Wattoo (DG PHA), Qaiser Sharif (GM ptv), DG Protocol, and Muhammad Abdullah (Chief Reporter APP)

Assembly Staff and Press Representatives: Staff Officer to Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, President Press Gallery Punjab Assembly Khawaja Naseer Ahmed, Secretary Press Gallery Adnan Sheikh, and several other assembly officers.

Later, a delegation of Bangladeshi journalists met with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations and public connectivity. The Speaker termed the delegation’s visit a goodwill gesture, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for collaboration that could further expand relations between the two nations.

He emphasized the need for joint initiatives to promote cultural and educational exchanges, stating that delegation visits play a pivotal role in strengthening mutual ties. The Bangladeshi journalists expressed their commitment to presenting a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage and lauded the natural beauty of Pakistan’s northern regions.

During the visit, the Bangladeshi journalists extended an invitation to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to visit Bangladesh, which he welcomed warmly. The delegation was given an official briefing on the historical background of the Punjab Assembly and received a special tour of the new Assembly Chamber.