Open Menu

PA Illegal Recruitment: LHC Reserved Verdict On Parvez Elahi's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM

PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former chief minister and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

During the proceedings, Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn represented Parvez Elahi and argued that his client did not have any link with the recruitment. He submitted that his client did not receive any amount for the recruitment from any candidate, adding that the case was registered with a delay of two years. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

A prosecutor on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab advanced arguments and opposed the bail petition. He submitted that the case was registered in accordance with the law.

The court, upon completion of arguments by the parties, reserved its verdict.

The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. The ACE accused Parvez Elahi of unlawful recruitment and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing recruitment after receiving bribes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab From Merit Packaging Limited Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..

2 minutes ago
 SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for ..

SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B

6 minutes ago
 Education department Shigar taking initiative to e ..

Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children

2 minutes ago
 Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan ..

Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane

2 minutes ago
 Police carried out search operations in different ..

Police carried out search operations in different areas

2 minutes ago
02 missing children reunited with mother

02 missing children reunited with mother

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify f ..

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

11 minutes ago
 Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

11 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Da ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day

11 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & C ..

Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

11 minutes ago
 Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehra ..

Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan