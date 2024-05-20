PA Illegal Recruitment: LHC Reserved Verdict On Parvez Elahi's Bail Plea
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former chief minister and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
During the proceedings, Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn represented Parvez Elahi and argued that his client did not have any link with the recruitment. He submitted that his client did not receive any amount for the recruitment from any candidate, adding that the case was registered with a delay of two years. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.
A prosecutor on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab advanced arguments and opposed the bail petition. He submitted that the case was registered in accordance with the law.
The court, upon completion of arguments by the parties, reserved its verdict.
The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. The ACE accused Parvez Elahi of unlawful recruitment and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing recruitment after receiving bribes.
Recent Stories
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse i ..
SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane
Police carried out search operations in different areas
02 missing children reunited with mother
Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle
Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day
Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division
Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane2 minutes ago
-
Police carried out search operations in different areas2 minutes ago
-
02 missing children reunited with mother11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle11 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division11 minutes ago
-
Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt30 minutes ago
-
IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers30 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles demise of Iranian President50 minutes ago
-
Shaza invites Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan50 minutes ago