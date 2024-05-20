The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former chief minister and reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

During the proceedings, Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn represented Parvez Elahi and argued that his client did not have any link with the recruitment. He submitted that his client did not receive any amount for the recruitment from any candidate, adding that the case was registered with a delay of two years. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

A prosecutor on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab advanced arguments and opposed the bail petition. He submitted that the case was registered in accordance with the law.

The court, upon completion of arguments by the parties, reserved its verdict.

The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. The ACE accused Parvez Elahi of unlawful recruitment and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing recruitment after receiving bribes.