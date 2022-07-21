PA issues code of conduct for CM election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly has issued a code of conduct for free and fair elections of the chief minister Punjab as per the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the assembly chambers on July 22 (Friday).

According to a hand-out issued by the Punjab Assembly Secretariat here on Thursday, there will complete ban on the guests of the members (MPAs) and the assembly staff.

The Speaker box, Officers' box and Guest Gallery will remain closed while Media Gallery will remain open for the coverage by the media.

Under the code of conduct, the MPAs will keep their identification cards issued by the Punjab Assembly with them.

The MPAs will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones in the assembly chambers.

The members will use Duty Free Shop gate for entry to attend the session, according to the Code of Conduct.

Media will have complete access to the Press Gallery to cover the session to elect the leader of House, chief minister Punjab.

The police will be responsible for the maintenance of law and order and other administrative affairsoutside the assembly boundary wall.