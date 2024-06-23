Open Menu

PA Meeting Convened For Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PA meeting convened for Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Punjab Assembly has been convened for Monday, June 24, to discuss the post-budget 2024 issues.

The house would meet at 11am, which will be presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The budget demands would be approved on June 25 and 26 in the meeting to be presided over by the Speaker.

It should be noted that the debate on the budget in the Punjab Assembly was started on June 20.

Related Topics

Budget June Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

20 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

20 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

20 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

20 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

20 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan