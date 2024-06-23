PA meeting convened for Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Punjab Assembly has been convened for Monday, June 24, to discuss the post-budget 2024 issues.

The house would meet at 11am, which will be presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The budget demands would be approved on June 25 and 26 in the meeting to be presided over by the Speaker.

It should be noted that the debate on the budget in the Punjab Assembly was started on June 20.