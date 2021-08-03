PA meets on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh to meet at 2pm in the Sindh Assembly Building on Friday, August 06.

The Governor has summoned PA in excise of the powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of the Article 109 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and other provisions,said a notification issued here.