Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:52 PM

PA meets on Wednesday

The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh has been summoned to meet on October 21 at the Sindh Assembly Building here

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has summoned a session of the provincial assembly in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 and other provisions.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has summoned a session of the provincial assembly in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 and other provisions.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

