PA Meets To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The legislators in the Punjab Assembly would meet in the assembly chambers to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day being observed across the province to denounce one year of unabated curfew in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a gazette notification by the assembly secretariat, the PA would meet at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) to mark a special session.

The PA is meeting two days earlier than the scheduled session of August 7 (Friday) at 2 p.

m. when 23rd session of the 17th assembly was adjourned in connection with the Eidul Azha holidays.

Punjab Assembly would also adopt a resolution against the 'Ghasbana Qabza' and illegal actions of the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The special session has been convened by the Speaker Punjab AssemblyChaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in exercise of the powers vested in him under rule 25(b)of the Rules of Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

