PA Moved Against Talal Chaudhary For Allegedly Harassing Woman Party Leader

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:08 PM

PA moved against Talal Chaudhary for allegedly harassing woman party leader

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema has submitted the resolution demanding that Talal Chaudhary should be expelled from the PML-N for harassing woman party leader.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) A resolution was moved to Punjab Assembly seeking action against PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary for harassing fellow party leader MNA from Faisalabad.

Musarrat Cheema filed the resolution in Punjab Assembly and submitted that Talal Chaudhary harassed woman leader of his own party and the brother of the aggrieved woman tortured him.

She said that Talal Chaudhary was involved in harassing women politicians which was highly condemnable. Mrs. Cheema said that it was really unfortunate that PML-N leadership did not take notice of such incidents in the party ranks.

She said that Punjab Assembly should ask Maryam Nawaz to expel Talal Chaudhary from the party over harassing the woman leader. She also demanded life-time ban on Talal Chaudhary so that he could not do politics.

