PA moved call attention notice over death of farmer leader

MPA Samiullah Khan from PP-144 moved call attention notice to know the facts about cause of death of farmer leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial, role of police and the FIR in the matter.

MPA Samiullah Khan, who was elected from PP-144, moved the notice, raising questions over death of Malik Ishfaq Langrial—Finance Secretary of Kisan Itehad.

The Lamaker asked whether Langrial died during the protest of farmers at Thokar Niaz Baig and whether he died due to shelling and baton charge by the police. He further asked whether it was true that police did charge baton and shelling at protesting farmers.

He also raised question that whether FIR was lodged over death of farmer leader and if yes then against whom.

Yesterday, Malik Ishfaq Langrial, the member of Kisan Itehad, succumbed to head injury at a local hospital. Kisan Itehad said that he fell injured as a result of Lahore police’ shelling and baton charge the farmers.

The farmers expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Ishfaq Langrial and demanded immediate removal of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh.

“Malik Langrial was shifted to a local hospital after he fell seriously injured,” said the farmers, adding that but he could not survive.

The farmers had demanded that the prices of sugarcane and wheat should be increased.