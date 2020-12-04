PA offers Fateha, eulogizes services of late Jamali

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday met with Deputy Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday met with Deputy Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair.

During the assembly session, Fateha was offered for the departed souls of former Prime Minister, Mir Zafarullah Jamali, wife of MPA, Fazl e Shakoor and former MPA Dr Zakir Ullah Khan.

Leader of the opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani said Mir Zafarullah Jamali was a torch bearer of rights for the smaller provinces.

The deceased played a pivotal role in attaining net hydel profit of Rs 110 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was the first and last prime minister from a province with a minimum population.

Sardar Yousuf said late Jamali was an experienced politician who represented the neglected segment of the society.

Khushdil Khan in his remarks said former Prime Minister, later Zafarullah Jamali always talked for the rights of smaller provinces.

Shaukat Yousafzai said late Zafarullah Jamali was a patriotic Pakistani and his services for the country would long be remembered.