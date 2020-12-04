UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA Offers Fateha, Eulogizes Services Of Late Jamali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

PA offers Fateha, eulogizes services of late Jamali

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday met with Deputy Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday met with Deputy Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair.

During the assembly session, Fateha was offered for the departed souls of former Prime Minister, Mir Zafarullah Jamali, wife of MPA, Fazl e Shakoor and former MPA Dr Zakir Ullah Khan.

Leader of the opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani said Mir Zafarullah Jamali was a torch bearer of rights for the smaller provinces.

The deceased played a pivotal role in attaining net hydel profit of Rs 110 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was the first and last prime minister from a province with a minimum population.

Sardar Yousuf said late Jamali was an experienced politician who represented the neglected segment of the society.

Khushdil Khan in his remarks said former Prime Minister, later Zafarullah Jamali always talked for the rights of smaller provinces.

Shaukat Yousafzai said late Zafarullah Jamali was a patriotic Pakistani and his services for the country would long be remembered.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani Wife From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Qatar Football Association del ..

16 minutes ago

Court dismisses petition against TikToker Hareem S ..

26 minutes ago

Five-day polio immunization drive concludes

3 minutes ago

UN says rights situation in Belarus deteriorating

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Hong Kong to Drop Charges Against D ..

3 minutes ago

Fauci Says UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Procedur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.