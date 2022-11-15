PA offers Fateha for Istanbul explosion martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the six martyrs who lost their lives in a bomb blast in central Istanbul on Sunday afternoon.

The house also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari and the mother of Provincial Minister Dr. Murad Raas.

Earlier, the PA session started with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair and the session pertained to the 'Reconsideration and Passage of Bill - the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence (Amendment) Bill 2022'.

Provincial Minister Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, upon suspension of rules by the chair, presented a condemnation resolution against attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad and arrest of PTI Senator Azam Swati.

The resolution urged the Federal government to initiate action against the culprits.

The resolution urged the honorable Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission to look into the matters.

The house adopted another condemnation resolution demanding a similar commission to investigate the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Later, Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja moved Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence (Amendment) Bill 2022 to be passed again. The bill was passed by the Assembly on 26 October 2022 but it was returned by the Governor Punjab under Article 116(2) (b) of the Constitution for reconsideration by the provincial legislature. The bill was unanimously adopted by the House.

On completion of day's agenda, Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan adjourned the session for November 21 at 3 p.m.