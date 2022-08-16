UrduPoint.com

PA Offers Fateha For Quetta Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said that late reply to the questions raised in house loses its efficacy.

The speaker constituted a special committee of the Punjab Assembly to ensure timely response to the questions asked by the parliamentarians in the House.

Earlier, the PA session started three hours 18 minutes behind its scheduled time of 1 p.m. with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

The day pertained to the question and answer session from the Home department.

Provincial Minister Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja answered the questions as the Home Minister was on leave.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery staged a walkout in solidarity with a news channel.

The Chair asked MPAs Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Chaudhry Adnan to bring the protesting journalists and they did so.

The journalists returned on the assurance of the MPAs while Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan verbally presented a resolution to lift the ban on a private channel.

The speaker directed the MPA to present the resolution in black and white.

Later, the opposition benches pointed out the quorum which could not maintained and the Chair adjourned the session for August 16 (Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m.

The House also offered Fateha for the Quetta martyrs.

