PA offers Fateha for victims of Murree tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall and storm and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani asked Esam ud Din of JUI-F to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, the House accepted an adjournment motion of PML-N to hold debated on implementation of minimum wage.

The motion was moved by Ikhtiar Wali who said that the government has fixed Rs 21000 monthly minimum wage for a labour but unfortunately the law was not being implement and the House should discuss the issues on priority basis.