UrduPoint.com

PA Offers Fateha For Victims Of Murree Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

PA offers Fateha for victims of Murree tragedy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall and storm and offered Fateha for the departed souls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall and storm and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani asked Esam ud Din of JUI-F to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, the House accepted an adjournment motion of PML-N to hold debated on implementation of minimum wage.

The motion was moved by Ikhtiar Wali who said that the government has fixed Rs 21000 monthly minimum wage for a labour but unfortunately the law was not being implement and the House should discuss the issues on priority basis.

Related Topics

Assembly Storm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Murree Government Labour

Recent Stories

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central A ..

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic

16 seconds ago
 China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times f ..

China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times faster than 5G

17 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

19 seconds ago
 Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting ..

Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Fall 2022

21 seconds ago
 EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat t ..

EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat to BiH Sovereignty - Commission

22 seconds ago
 Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.