PA Opposition Leader Calls On Sindh Governor
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday.
They discussed the legislation related to public welfare, and other issues of mutual interests.
The Governor Tessori said that the Opposition Leader had an important position in the Assembly.He said that the suggestions of the Opposition proved to be important in the legislation process.
The Opposition Leader Ali Khursheedi said that they were trying to ensure the legislation in favour of the people and for their welfare.
