PA panel calls for focus on harmony among educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Higher Education, Madiha Nisar has directed for full focus on harmony among the higher educational institutions, including right guidance and character development of the students.

She was presiding over a meeting of the standing committee here at the Provincial Assembly on Monday. Besides, Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, MPAs Sajida Hanif, Asiya Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail and Anita Mehsud, the Special Secretary Higher Education, Additional Secretary Law and others concerned attended the meeting at large.

The chairperson of the committee also directed the higher authorities of the department to ensure the selection of responsible and experienced staff for higher posts.

On this occasion, a woman legislator reviewed in detail complaints and objections against the Head of the Department of Islamiyat at Government Girls Degree College, Sheikh Maltoon (Mardan) and later the meeting agreed on the formation of a sub-committee for investigation and scrutiny of the complaints and objections and directed for the furnishing of report within a period of one week.

Madiha Nisar said, "The promotion of education does not mean merely the issuance of degrees, rather teaching values, ethics and morality to develop a better society".